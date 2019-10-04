Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor and others in the first trailer of the film “birds of Prey”
The Company Warner Bros. finally made available on its YouTube channel the first trailer of the film “birds of Prey” (Birds of Prey), the interest in which is great. 29-year-old Margot Robbie has returned to the screen in the image of the ex-girlfriend of the Joker, Harley Quinn.
The creators did not disclose details of the film’s plot, so it remains to guess on the staff fresh video and the scant information. In “birds of Prey” Harley Quinn assembles a team to go up against the villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Team Harley Quinn – Black Canary (Gerni Smollett-bell), Hunter (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).
Rumor has it that the history of Harley Quinn will not end for Margot Robbie with the release of the film “birds of Prey” on the screens. According to some reports, is working on the film project “Harley Quinn vs Joker” (Untitled Joker/Harley Quinn Project), where partner Robbie will be Jared Leto.