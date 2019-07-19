Margot Robbie has introduced a new fragrance from Chanel
July 19, 2019 | Entertainment
Margot Robbie starred in ads for perfume Gabrielle Chanel Essence of French fashion house Chanel. The first images from the photoset appeared on the official website of the famous brand.
Hollywood actress more than a year is a Chanel Ambassador. Robbie presented a perfume composition, which was developed by French perfumer Olivier Polge. The perfume includes notes of Jasmine, ylang-ylang, tuberose and orange. Gabrielle Chanel perfume Essence conceived as a portrait of the founder of the legendary house of Gabrielle Chanel.
Page brand says:
“An exciting and vivid Margot Robbie embodies the essence of Gabrielle Chanel, Essence, fragrance for a radiant woman.”
The new fragrance is due for release on 1 September this year.