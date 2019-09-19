Margot Robbie has revealed the first poster of her new movie “birds of Prey”
In the beginning of next year, the screens will be released film “birds of Prey” (Birds of Prey), in which 29-year-old Margot Robbie will appear again in front of fans in the bright image of Harley Quinn. The plot, based on the DC comic, has been kept a closely guarded secret.
Before Robbie decided to lift the veil of secrecy and published in his Instagram the first poster of “birds of Prey”. On it in large head is painted in Harley, fly around which the other characters of the picture. In this case, the neck of a superhero written: “Mind over mayhem”.
The first poster of the film made a strong impression on fans of Margot Robbie. In their comments under the post, they said that they look forward to the release of pictures and soon I want to see Margo in the image of the mischievous and eccentric Harley Quinn:
I can’t wait! Can’t!
Queen of Gotham is back!
I’ve been waiting for this for so long!
Recall that the plot of Harley Quinn joins forces with the Black Canary (Gerni Smollett-bell), Hunter (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya to fight with the crime Lord (played by Ewan McGregor), better known under the alias of Black Mask.
According to rumors, “birds of Prey” will be the first film of a trilogy about Harley Quinn. The world premiere will take place on 5 February, and on the Russian screens it will be released a day later.