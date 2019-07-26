Margot Robbie is released in a luxurious dress

Famous Australian woman, who participated in the film “Once in Hollywood”, came to the Grand premiere in Los Angeles in a luxurious dress. Like the way she tried on at a recent photo shoot, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.

On the red carpet at the Chinese theatre the TCL 29-year-old Margo appeared in a long white dress Chanel. Deep cleavage, lush bow, which was formed from the belt and transparent sleeves completed the look of the actress.

Their way she added a Golden purse with chain and soft earrings. For makeup she chose a bright eyeshadow and orange lip color, and her hair is slightly gathered ago and did light curls.

I should add that this image resonates with her recent “onion” at a photo shoot with my tape of the film “Once in Hollywood”. Then she chose a dress of similar style from American designer Derek Lam, and her hair and makeup was identical to what she has done makeup artists on July 22 premiere.

