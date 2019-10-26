Maria Burmaka presented a song based on the story of childhood
Ukrainian singer Maria Burmaka made a gift to his fans.
The artist presented a striking video for the song “STI”, the writing of which was inspired by the love story of her childhood.
“Suddenly last year in new York when I was there with concerts, I met the guy that went to music school. I played the guitar, he is on the tube, he had red hair and Sunny smile. I really liked him and I kept it. After many years in the city, we met again. Took a long walk around Central Park, drank coffee, talked and I learned that he, too, was in love with me”, — shared the singer.
Burmaka, who in the video appeared in rather an unexpected bright image, intrigued by the fact that the story can be continued.
“Red and black, fire and cold, he and she, guitar and trumpet. A lot of stories about them, create legends, writing novels, making movies. Will continue this story – no one knows. Life is much better than a movie,” said Maria.
The main role in the clip was played by actor Alexander Boyko, who resembles description of teenage love singer. Sound producer of the song “Not STI” was made by Vadim Lisitsa.