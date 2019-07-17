Mariah Carey about his first marriage with Tommy Motoroi: “I felt like a prisoner”
In the network continue to receive new excerpts from an interview with 49-year-old Mariah Carey Cosmopolitan magazine. In an interview with reporters, the singer shared not only the details of his sexual life, but also remembered his first marriage to music producer Tommy Motoroi, who was older than her 20 years.
I didn’t feel free. Imagine the bride-to-be-child. He deliberately kept me in this role. For me, as a person, appreciating and loving the freedom, it was almost like being trapped in prison
— said Cary.
Earlier, the 70-year-old Motola also thought about marriage with Mariah in his book Hitmaker: The Man and His Music. Then he called their Union was “absolutely wrong and inappropriate” and asked his ex-wife for forgiveness.
If I’m too tightly controlled, then I apologize. Was I possessed? Yes. But it was one of the reasons for its success
— expressed his opinion Tommy.
Recall that the relations of Mariah Carey and Tommy Motolla, which at the time was head of Sony Music, began in 1991. In the summer of 1993, the singer and producer played the wedding: then Cary was 23 years old, and Tommy is 44. In 1997, the star couple broke up.
From 2008 to 2013, Carey has married Nick cannon. From this marriage the singer is survived by two children — eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.
Mariah was going down the aisle a third time — she was engaged to billionaire James Packer, but it from idea to marry the singer refused, accusing it of extravagance. Now the star is happy in a relationship with 36-year-old dancer Bryan Tanaka, a novel which began three years ago.