Mariah Carey in a semi-transparent Golden dress made in Dubai
October 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
49-year-old singer loves to dress effectively on their performances.
Mariah Carey performed at the concert Expo 2020 One Year To Go in Dubai. On stage she appeared in a translucent Golden dress that perfectly emphasized her sexy shape, and in silver platform shoes and heels.
Your outfit, the actress added a diamond rings in the form of butterflies, styling with curls and makeup Golden and black eye shadow.
Cary, which is almost always struggling with excess weight, looks very slim. Ever since we saw her, she still managed to lose weight.