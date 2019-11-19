Mariah Carey introduced the children with Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively
The singer posted a sweet photo with her son and daughter in the company of actors.
Today Mariah Carey has shared on Instagram a funny photo. In the shot the singer and her kids Moroccan and Monroe, whom she calls the Rock and Ro, posing in the company of Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake lively.
The photo is remarkable that the son of Mariah posing in the mask next to Deadpool with Reynolds, who played Deadpool in the movie.
Rocky crept up in the Deadpool mask to the unsuspecting pair. Will they ever recover from this?
— joked in microblog Cary.
“What a beautiful family portrait”, “Love you,” “How cute, a little Deadpool”, “Your children are lovely!”, comment frame users.
While Mariah has expanded its Instagram a new photo, Blake lively has emptied your account. Fans of the actress wondering — Blake deleted all posts and leave only the trailer for the new film “the Rhythm section”, which played a major role. The premiere is scheduled for January 3. However, lovely is not the first time cleans out his page in Instagram — before the premiere of the film “a Simple request” she did the same. This is probably part of the PR campaign, after which she will return your photos to the page.