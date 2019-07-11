Mariah Carey is told how many partners she had

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Mariah Carey has given a candid interview with women’s edition of Cosmopolitan, in which he spoke about the number of their sexual partners. According to the singer, she only had five men.

Мэрайя Кэри рассказала, сколько партнеров было у неё

I only had five men, so in that sense I’m a prude, if you compare me with other representatives of show business, she said.

In an interview with Carey, who was married twice and has two children, added that he believes the years and noted no birthdays, only anniversaries. “I celebrate life,” said the star.

