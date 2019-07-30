Mariah Carey shared a photo with the kids

| July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Mariah Carey fans were introduced to their children. The singer published a photo, which depicted with the twins Marakkanam and Monroe.

Мэрайя Кери поделилась фото с детьми

49-year-old star showed a picture in a recording Studio, where she had come along with eight-year-old children. The son and daughter of the singer posing with headphones and smiling. Happy mother lovingly embraces them. Touching scenes Keri signed:

“Studio time is always fun time!”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.