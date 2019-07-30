Mariah Carey shared a photo with the kids
July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Mariah Carey fans were introduced to their children. The singer published a photo, which depicted with the twins Marakkanam and Monroe.
49-year-old star showed a picture in a recording Studio, where she had come along with eight-year-old children. The son and daughter of the singer posing with headphones and smiling. Happy mother lovingly embraces them. Touching scenes Keri signed:
“Studio time is always fun time!”.
Loading...