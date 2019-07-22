Mariah Carey spoke about her first marriage to Tommy Motorway

49-year-old Mariah Carey gave an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, excerpts of which still continue to appear on the Internet. So in the network appeared the details of his first marriage to music producer Tommy Motoroi, who was older than her 20 years.

“I didn’t feel free. Imagine the bride-to-be-child. He deliberately kept me in this role. For me, as a person, appreciating and loving the freedom, it was almost like being trapped in prison,” — said Carey.

In one of the passages star talks about his sex life. According to the star, her life was only 5 sexual partners!

The singer was often attributed novels, which in fact was not. “I had only five men, so in that sense I’m a prude, if you compare me with other representatives of show-business,” she said.

Now the star is Dating 36-year-old dancer Bryan Tanaka! As admitted Mariah, age not alarming. “I don’t think years. I celebrated birthdays and anniversaries, because I celebrate life,” concluded the star.

Previously, the star talked about his bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2001. After a nervous breakdown, the singer got the survey to the doctor, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. For a long time Cary couldn’t believe what was happening, so for professional assistance recently. “Until recently, I lived in isolation, denial and constant fear that someone else will expose. It was too heavy burden I had to bear. And at some point I realized that I could no longer do that. Then I asked for help and took a course of therapy. I surround myself with positive people and returned to what I love to do — began to write poetry and music,” she said.