Mariah Carey with boyfriend Brian at the presentation in Los Angeles
Yesterday in Los Angeles held a presentation of the new Comedy series “Mixed” (Mixed-ish), which will be broadcast on the American channel ABC. Special guest of the event was a 49-year-old Mariah Carey — the pop diva performed the song In The Mix, which became the main soundtrack of the new sitcom.
The presentation Cary appeared in his 36-year-old boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. For the release of the singer picked up a bodycon dress of chocolate hue with a deep neckline and draping on the stomach, adding to his image of fine boats this season’s animal print. On Bryan was a white t-shirt, blue camouflage pants and sneakers
In his Instagram Mariah Carey has shared a couple of pictures from the presentation on which poses together with the actors of caste “Mixed”.
Very proud to be a part of this amazing family
signed stills Cary.
By the way, yesterday in the network published a video taken during the recording of the soundtrack In The Mix — it can be seen that work on the track in the Studio Mariah helped her children, eight-year-old Monroe and Moroccan.
The series “Mixed” is a spin-off of another popular show on ABC “Blackish” (Black-ish). The new sitcom will tell the audience about the America of the mid eighties. In the center of the plot — children from families where the father is white and mother is black. Guys face various problems because the representatives of any of those races they do not recognize, however, the desire to communicate encourages them to take desperate actions. On ABC, the series starts on September 24.
By the way, the question raised in the series close and the Mariah Carey, because she grew up in a mixed family: her mother a native of Ireland, and his father is African American and Venezuelan descent.