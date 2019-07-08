Mariah Cary opened the bottle his voice, joining challenge celebrities (video)
Sunday, July 7, a number of celebrities joined the increasingly online force challenge Bottle Cap Challenge. Its essence lies in the fact that the famous people are invited to open any bottle with a screw cap with a kick. Challenge already accepted and threw the other Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Ryan Reynolds, musicians John Mayer and Dyplo, singer Ellie Goulding.
Now a party to the challenge and became an American pop diva Maria Cary. Except she made the rules change unexpectedly. 50-year-old singer did not put my feet up, and have used their main weapon — the voice! As she opened the bottle and see for yourself.
On the same day, July 7, took part in the challenge American top model Hailey Baldwin. She did everything by foot and challenged her friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.
But the husband Haley, well-known singer Justin Bieber has complicated the task. He drove up to the bottle for electric scooter and unbolted the tube kick.
Then said: “this Better be the head of Tom cruise!”. Thereby Bieber continued correspondence skirmish with a famous actor, who was recently called a Boxing match.
