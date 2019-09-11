Marijuana instead of chemotherapy: Florida parents tried to cure cancer 4-year-old son cannabis
The court denied a couple’s parental rights after parents stopped chemo 4-year-old son, says ABC News.
Judge in the County of Hillsborough, Florida, Thomas Palermo announced the decision to parents Joshua McAdams and Taylor bland-ball on Monday afternoon. Their son, Noah McAdams, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in early 2019. McAdams and bland-ball stopped the chemotherapy of the child two days after the start of treatment.
Instead of chemo the parents turned to medical marijuana and CBD oil — an increasingly popular cannabis extract, which is sold without a prescription.
“He had mood swings that made him a brutal, very emotional, and he also started to lose hair right after the first procedure,” said bland-Boll about his son in an interview with “Good Morning America” in August.
My parents took Noah to Kentucky where they searched for an alternative view. The County Sheriff’s office Hillsboro appealed to the public for help in finding family after McAdams and bland-ball couldn’t get Noah to the hospital for medical procedures on April 22.
“In addition, the parents refused medical care needed to save the life of a child, — I wrote to the County Sheriff’s office Hillsboro in Facebook. -Parents have possible criminal charges of neglect of a child.”
Parents were found a week later, and Florida put Noah under the care of his grandparents, who in may was ordered to resume chemotherapy.
Since then there have been many hearings, when McAdams and bland-Boll fought to regain custody of the child.
Dr. Bijal D. Shah, Director of programs for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia at Moffitt Cancer Center, said that the current treatment Protocol of acute lymphoblastic leukemia has a 90 percent cure rate for patients who follow the treatment plan.
Children’s research hospital St. Judah confirmed this statistics for “GMA”.
Noah receives the chemotherapy, and cannabidiol for treatment.