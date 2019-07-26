Marina Borzhemsky showed themselves without makeup at home

Even in the home the image is known, the coach looks great.

Almost all celebrities during public appearances look stylish, impressive and just perfect. But everyone knows that behind these perfect images is the work of numerous professionals: stylists, hairdressers, makeup artists… Like stars in ordinary life, without the outfits and makeup, you can see some pages in the social network Instagram, namely, on the pages of those who are not shy to show his natural appearance.

Marina Borzhemsky definitely one of those who favor naturalness. But because in her personal microblog appeared shot where she poses in a housecoat, with collected tail hair and without a gram of cosmetics. But looks, according to some fans, even better than on the red carpet!

