Marina Kuklina-May have died: the brightest actress (photos, video)
Ukrainian actress of theatre and cinema Marina Kuklina-May, who died October 5, remained in the memory of many viewers. She was very talented and, according to colleagues, “glowing with goodness”.
“FACTS” have made a selection of the most prominent roles of the actress in the movie.
Kuklina-May debut in the TV series “under the law” (Elena Nemtsov) and “the Return of Mukhtar-5” (Ludmila).
Later there were many cameo and starring — “Solstice” (Lena), “the Distorting mirror of the soul” (Katya), “let’s kiss” (Zina) and other.
In 2016, she starred as Maria Spiridonova in the historical-biographical film “My grandmother Fanni Kaplan”.
“My grandmother Fanni Kaplan”
In 2017, Marina played his first major role in a melodramatic TV series “Café on the Garden” directed by Christina Sivolap.
In the film “Cafe the Garden”
In 2018, the actress was diagnosed with cancer. Colleagues and friends raised money for her treatment. In the same year, beyond a few TV shows with her participation — “the laws of war-2”, “a voice from the past” and others.
“According to the laws of war-2” (2018)
We also offer video snippets roles Marina Kuklin-May.
Recall that the friends and colleagues of Marina Kuklin-May have left the network many memories of her.
