Marines accused of involvement in people smuggling
The marine corps accused the 13 Marines in the smuggling of illegal immigrants in the United States, in addition to several other crimes, including failure to comply with the order, drunkenness, theft and perjury, according to a statement released on Friday.
Lance corporals Byron Lowe and David Salazar Quintero was convicted of bringing illegal aliens into the country for financial gain. These two were based at camp Pendleton, located between San Diego and Los Angeles, California.
Other Marines included in the indictment, some of which were charged with distribution of cocaine and LSD, was not named.
According to the Federal complaint, filed in July, border patrol agents arrested Lowe and Salazar Quintero seven miles (11 km) North of the U.S. border and Mexico. Lowe was discovered in the driver’s seat with Salazar Quintero on the passenger side, along with three illegal immigrants in the back seat.
According to reports, the three were Mexican nationals without documents necessary for legal entry to the United States. Two of the immigrants told the agents that they plan to pay 8000 dollars to their smugglers.
During the interrogation, Lowe told investigators that Salazar Quintero asked them to take illegal immigrant to earn $ 1,000. Then they managed to lead one person in the US, but they have not paid for their efforts, and so I decided to get more men and get paid for the total number of people they brought.