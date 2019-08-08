“Mariupol” kept the goalless draw in the Europa League match
Thursday, August 8, “Mariupol” at the stadium “Chernomorets” in Odessa was held the first match of the third qualifying round of League of Europe against Dutch “AZ Alkmaar”.
“Mariupol” (Ukraine) — “AZ Alkmaar” (Netherlands) — 0:0
“Mariupol”: Khudzhamov, Polehenko, Korotenko, Bulls, Gorbunov (Dawa, 76), Czech (Tankovskiy, 63), Fedorchuk, Churko, Mishnev, Vakula, Tishchenko (Kiryukhantsev, 86).
Bookmakers considered guests clear favorites of the match (the odds on the victory of alkmaarse just before the match ranged from 1,34−1,35, while on Mariupol — 11,0), and what was seen on the field, meet pre-match quotes.
The players, “AZ” felt like home, playing the long ball and building their attacks. Only by chance and thanks to reliable game on the goal line Khudzhamov guests failed to open the scoring before the break — as, for example, in the episode on the 19th minute when after a pass from the right flank Idrissi shot from the center penalty area, but the goalkeeper of “Mariupol” was able to pull the ball from under the crossbar and move to the corner.
Has not changed the situation on the field in the second half — again the charges of Oleksandr Babych has played mainly on the rebound. One day, in the 62nd minute, the defense of the nominal home team has failed when People took the ball after a pass from the left flank and from outside the box accurate shot on goal, but this episode signalled a handball from the striker.
Thus, the match ended in a goalless draw, which can be considered an acceptable result for “Mariupol”. Especially if you look at the statistics of the game: the ball possession was 62%:38% in favor of the opponent, 18:4 by the total number of strikes and 7:1 shots on target in favour of “AZ”, 10:3 again in favor of the Dutch made the corner.
Coach priazove Alexander Babich, if he expects to succeed at the end of the two-legged tie, you need to change something for the second leg, which will take place next week, August 15, in Alkmaar (beginning at 21:30 Kyiv time).
