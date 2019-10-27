Markarova said about the strengthening of the hryvnia
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova said that the strengthening of the hryvnia, which is observed lately, is not random and will stay for a long time.
This was discussed in her interview to the edition “Left coast”.
According to the Minister, strengthening the national currency that occurred over the past months, will stay for a long time, and Ukrainians should not worry about currency fluctuations.
“From communication with the National Bank and with the expert community, we see that the current strengthening of the hryvnia is not accidental, not short-term. This is a more long-term effect,” she said.
Markarova also expressed the view that it is impossible to say, whether it is a positive phenomenon.
“Different parts of the business demonstrate different attitudes to the course. We, as a country, live in a floating currency exchange rate. That’s right, because we are building a market economy. Importantly, the exchange rate fluctuated within a certain range. For the budget it is important that it was predictable, and our forecast is as close to the reality. If to speak about the impact of the course on the budget indicators, in particular revenues, the increase rate leads to a decrease in income from customs duties. But expenditures in currency of the debt, we pay less,” — said the Minister.
She also noted that the dollar exchange rate in the amount of 28.2 hryvnia will be revised, and the macroeconomic forecast, developed by the Ministry of economy, the average dollar exchange rate for next year is 27 UAH.
Earlier, the national Bank of Ukraine increased the forecast of economic growth in 2019 and 2020 to 3.5 % and in 2021 — up to 4 %.
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova explained why in recent months there has been a strengthening of the national currency, and well-known economic expert Taras Kozak explained why in Ukraine has fallen in price dollar and whether it is worth buying.