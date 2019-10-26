Markarova said, as Ukraine will reach a growth of 40%
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova believes that growth in the 40% — heavy, ambitious, but reachable goal. She stated this in an interview LB.ua.
“The goal is for 40% growth is 7% in the next five years — heavy, ambitious, but reachable. If we actually open the land market, carry out privatization… Because large privatization since the days of “Krivorozhstal” in Ukraine was not. And it’s not even in the tens of billions of revenue in the budget, namely in attracting investment, increase productivity, deregulation, improving the investment climate,” — said the Minister.
According to Markarova, there are several sources for such a serious growth. Among them, in particular, and infrastructure.
“Great importance is infrastructure, it is a multiplier. In the draft budget for 2020, submitted to Parliament on 15 September, the Road Fund has $ 74 billion UAH. Yes, growth will accelerate, fuel to buy more, increase, respectively, excise taxes. A 100% excise tax go to the Road Fund”, — said the head of the Ministry of Finance.
In General, the Minister of Finance sees several different sources that will help to achieve growth of 40%.
“Infrastructure concessions, deregulation, attraction of investments and land as a factor that enhances this” — summed up Markarova.