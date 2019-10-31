Markarova said that in 2020, taxes will not rise
The government has no plans to raise with the new year taxes in Ukraine, despite the fact that earlier the authorities announced a tightening of conditions for obtaining grants. This was stated by the Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova.
According to Markarova, in 2020, the tax increases the Ukrainians are not threatened. It does not provide budget for next year and the project is built on the basis of the current tax system.
“We are not planning to raise taxes, we did not put a tax increase either in the base or the percentage. I think it is important for business, because the business needs to understand the rules of the game, and they should be predictable”, — said the Minister.
The official added that with economic growth we can talk about tax cuts, especially those that fall on wages.