Marketer with a diploma of a pharmacist: what is known about the new rival to Moustache
In the night from 12 to 13 September in Chicago (USA) former world champion in the first heavy weight undefeated Ukrainian Alexander Usik will hold his debut fight in the heavyweight division against 38-year-old American Chazza Witherspoon.
ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH, THE TENDRIL — WITHERSPOON
Opponents have already held an open training in Chicago ahead of them still waiting for the duel of looks and weight, but now is a good time to get acquainted with our fellow opponent.
Chazz — the eldest of three children in the family. In his early years showed great promise in basketball and athletics, but did not forget about studying. Finished with a score above the average school in his native Paulsboro and then enrolled at Saint Joseph’s University. There she not only received a diploma in the field of pharmaceutical marketing, but from the second year began Boxing. Moreover, it was to take one example: his second cousin is former world champion under versions WBC and WBA heavyweight champion Tim Witherspoon.
Success in a new sport came to Cazzo a year later — he won the championship title in Golden gloves in Pennsylvania. Six months later, Witherspoon took the third place on the all-American tournament and national police, and then won the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament, along the way being awarded the title of “Most outstanding boxer”, which won the right to play in the championship of the United States.
There Chazz took second place that allowed him to enter a team of American boxers at the Olympic games in Athens. However, the Olympic ring him out and failed, because he spent the entire tournament as a spare. After returning from Athens, Witherspoon once again won the Golden gloves in his native state, and then triumphal on the US championship, becoming the first boxer who managed all the matches, including the final, to finish with a knockout.
On record is 26 wins and 6 losses in Amateur Boxing Chazz decided to open a new page in his career and turned professional. His first fight in the new status Witherspoon held 12 December 2004, in the first round, knocking out his compatriot James Daniels. Then followed a series of 23 consecutive victories (15 of them by knockout), but in the first title fight for the belt continental champion of America in the WBC, Chris Arreola, which was held on 21 June 2008, our hero has failed. Moreover, the defeat turned out silly — coach Cassa, without waiting for the Gong about the end of the third round, came into the ring, what was the reason for disqualification of his client. Had it not been such incident, who knows what would have been career Witherspoon.
And so again three wins in walk-through fights and then lose on 5 December 2009 from another of his compatriot Tony Thompson (the Ko in the ninth round), which for eighteen years prior to that was beaten a few of Wladimir Klitschko. The latest defeat in a professional career Witherspoon suffered April 28, 2012, and again early, being knocked out Seth Mitchell in the third round of the fight for the title WBO NABO.
Witherspoon suffered from Mitchell’s second defeat in the professional ring
Since then Chazz has spent eight fights that all ended in his favor (but the names of the opponents, I must say, the average fan of Boxing will tell nothing), the last of which is March 23 this year, defeating Santander Silgado.
It is noteworthy that when there were rumors that Witherspoon will be the new rival Cirrus on October 12 in Chicago, many journalists spread information about the fact that Chazz is disqualified and cannot hold fights until 20 November this year. That’s just the suspension imposed by the Athletic Commission of Pennsylvania, applies solely to this state — and Chicago is known to apply to Illinois.
“I am very glad to fight with the Mustache in Chicago. And so I was in the process of preparation, hoping for a big fight. More of the fight and ask for nothing. Alexander debuts hawaiite, he just have to learn that there is a completely different game. I won eight fights in a row, so he knew that soon will have a big fight. Knew it would be a great chance to show themselves. I will fight on the big stage, so I will give their all for victory, “admitted Witherspoon after the official announcement that he would be his rival.
Chazz realizes that this is actually his Swan song in Boxing and a real chance to earn good fee — so expect an interesting fight and, of course, the debut of the victory of Usyk in the heavyweight division.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter