Marketing secrets: how stores make you spend more
Very often going for a specific purchase, people return home with a complete package, not realizing that they just fell for the gimmick and a marketing ploy of store. Especially for AdMe.ru marketer uncovered the secret tricks that I usually try to carefully hide from customers in stores.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Hello! My name is Pasha, and I have more than 10 years working in marketing in large international corporations and retail chains. I know a lot of cunning tricks that use my colleagues to get ordinary people to buy much more than they need. What retail chains is beneficial to have a bonus card, what is a “pink tax” on products for women and why we all love to collect stickers discounts — all of this you can find in this article.
- Cells for storage of things are not for protection against thieves
Cells for storage of bags or packages at the entrance of the store installed, not because trade networks are afraid of thieves, who can discreetly hide merchandise in his backpack. In fact, such storage is necessary only in order to free the hands of the buyer. After all, if your shoulder’s not hanging heavy bag, the chance that you buy more things, much higher.
- Trucks are forced to buy longer and longer
The special trapezoidal shape of the truck were invented to you it seemed that you bought so many products — until you start piling them in huge bags at the checkout.
Truck every year are a bit “fat”. So, according to the observations of experts, in 2009 the size of the carts in the stores has increased almost in 2 times, due to which sales rose by 40 %.
Also it is no coincidence that as the flooring in the sales area is often used tile, which makes unfilled truck to shake, make you move even slower. You want to quickly fill in, not to hear the rattling.
There are additional tricks to you not want to leave the store: for example, a cell phone charger, which is installed directly into the pen carriage.
- Free gifts, for which you have to pay
Every time for purchasing a certain amount you are given a small gift (most often it is the product targeted at children), you fall for simple marketing trick. Now the child will want to collect the whole collection, and each time you have to purchase goods only at this store and purchased a certain amount.
- “Pink tax” which women pay more
“Pink tax” is the trend in pricing when the products for women are several times more expensive than identical products for men. They often have bright pink packaging, but its characteristics and quality are not inferior to masculine things (for example, razors). So, according to the study, the products for women are an average of 7% more expensive than products for men.
- Stickers discounts as a way games with customers
Many of us in childhood were albums in which you had to collect stickers or wrappers from gum and candy, and there was a certain excitement. And although we have grown, marketers in retail chains I remember our childhood Hobbies and come up with colorful booklets in which you need to collect stickers to receive the discount.
And here starts the game, because if you filled all the cells, you already feel like a winner and you prefer to buy something from the catalog. Even if the pan or suitcase with an identical discount was just standing on the shelf, you likely would have passed by.
- A loyalty card to track you
If you have a promotional or discount card of some trade network, you feel yourself a privileged customer, especially if the plastic piece is written that the card is premium or gold. Yes, these cards are really profitable to buy goods in stock, but their main task is to collect information about your purchases.
When you fill in the questionnaire, you indicate your age, contact information, and in most cases, subscribe to a promotional mailing. Your personal information lawfully (you yourself signed the form with the terms of) uses a trading network to learn about you more than you can imagine.
For example, marketers know that pregnant women are more likely to buy cosmetic products without fragrances, as well as certain vitamins, calcium, magnesium and zinc. They see a list of your purchases if you use a bonus card, so it is not difficult to guess that you are in position. So, it’s time to send you newsletters with promotions for children’s products.
- The illusion of cheap goods
In any of the shops you can see here are baskets or trays with a mountain of goods discounts. The fact that these same products can be neatly standing on the shelves, but you don’t pay attention. The effect of a small mess (for example, when such a basket piled a lot of clothes) create a feeling that the product is much cheaper than stuff just sitting on the shelves. Typically, these promotional items are in the most crowded places that you just ran into them with his truck and stopped for a few minutes to see if there was something interesting.
- Consider anti-theft gate buyers, not thieves
Many shops are at the entrance of such designs, which are known as anti-theft gates. Their main task is not to follow the thieves, and to count how many customers came into the store. Thus trading networks take into account how many people made a purchase, and how many left the store with empty hands, analyzing the success or failure of the next action. You might even sometimes noticed that the sellers in these stores often pass over these gates on the side or crouching so the system did not accept them for buyers.
- As we are forced to buy the usual things in an unusual package
Another trick is to sell a commodity under the guise of a gift, because then its price can increase several times. For example, can put shower gel with a loofah in a stylish box or put expensive spices in pretty jars.
The price of such kits are usually overpriced, because marketers understand that you will not give a really cheap gift and are happy to part with money, not to wrestle with ideas for surprise your family and friends.
- We ignore the details
Marketers know how to present the benefits of a product and how can introduce the buyer to a slight misconception. For example, if we have to pack our beloved pear juice, we will note that somewhere on the side of the box hid the Apple, and indeed in fact it’s Apple juice with the taste of pear, as evidenced by the composition of the product.
They insure in case of possible claims, because in fact in the picture the Apple is in the composition it appears, therefore their conscience is clear, and the fact that the buyer of something not seen, is not the fault of the seller.
- Portion size affects our behavior
Gradually slices in chocolate doing more to buyers not worried that eating too much sugar. After all, they, as usual, ate only one slice, only slightly larger than before. So sweet are forced to buy more, because the chocolate ends faster.
Often the producers of goods go up another trick: change the weight of the product without changing the packaging familiar to us, and reduce the price. For example, instead of the usual 200 gram oil we buy new 180-gram, but at a discount.
- Marketers don’t want men walked around the store with the women
Marketers know that women are more spontaneous desire to purchase something than men. Therefore, planners stores often place the products for men closer to the entrance to stall them, while women fill the cart.