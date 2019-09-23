Marriages in heaven: 12 a perfect couple in the horoscope
Astrologer Vera Kublashvili told us what the signs of the zodiac form a perfect pair. Check, maybe this list is you and your honey?
Before considering which pair among the signs of the zodiac are the most ideal,is to understand what we mean by this definition. It is no secret that everyone has their life experience and certain views. Love is a collision of two worlds,a long time existed independently. Indeed, an attempt to unite them is rarely without difficulties. We argue, take offense, resent — in a word,we pass through a settling-in period.
It is difficult to imagine a completely flawless relationship, once begun, would not have had on your past any negative episodes. Of course,this is possible, but only as an exception. If you know examples of cloudless relations,then write about these zodiac signs is not excluded, what exactly about them we will talk later in the article.
So, what do we mean by the perfect couple? This combination of zodiac signs that have an astrological predisposition to be together. It is easier to converge in their views, find common interests,overcome difficulties, to fall in love with each other. When we meet such people, we often admire them. Often it is said that this marriage, apparently made in heaven, or that these people must have loved each other in a past life and met again in this life to continue his happiness.
Any perfect Union is a great success and discovery, but this does not mean that people who found a suitable mate, will have to work on them or deal with difficulties. Something is, of course, lighter than most other pairs,but the relationship is always a contribution, always initiative and attention to each other.
Now we look at the most successful combination of signs of the zodiac, but remember that if you will not find your version — do not worry, after all, and your Union, and without this it will be perfect if you both will try harder for the sake of the common good.
Aries and Aquarius
We often hear that the representatives of the element of Air perfectly in Union with representatives of the Fire element. And it’s true. A couple of Aries and Aquarius is one of the most harmonious and can rightfully be called perfect. Both aspiring to freedom, new experiences, discoveries and journeys, the partners fit together like the pieces of a puzzle. This is more than love is friendship full of joy, smiles, passion and a sincere merry laughter. The ardor of the lovers does not fade with the years, they never have to think about what to fill leisure time or how to spend a weekend, because on the horizon there are always new and interesting both ideas.
Aries and Sagittarius
This is not just a Union, but a real eruption of the fire element. Two different kinds of flames merge into one. It is filled with energy Union, enthusiasm and strength which is felt by all people around. Someone from outside can seem that the Aries and Sagittarius is simply inseparable pair of friends who are passionate about common interests and, as adults’re being childish with each other, but this is a superficial judgment. In fact, Aries and Sagittarius are always just on the same wavelength, that is, engrossed in each other and communicate easily, understanding everything perfectly. Anyone can call their Union is too loud, too bright, almost crazy,but for Aries and Sagittarius is a sweet madness,to share and understand and that is possible only they — and nobody else.
Taurus and Cancer
Relationships Taurus and Cancer is built very thin. This sensual Union, imbued with elusive for other people’s psychological tendencies. An outside observer will find it hard to believe how well feel each other, these partners, as they are attentive to detail, frugal in a relationship and tender. All I can say to their friends: Cancer and Taurus are very strong pair, in which there is little disagreement. Yes, it looks that way, but nobody knows actually how these people support each other and how, in fact, touching and romantic their Union because their own is not intended for prying eyes.
Taurus and Capricorn
This Union is the complete opposite of the previous one. It is based on strong passion,emotion. Love is here — not fragile gossamer and a kind of enduring power,the possession of which I want to shout to the whole world, to share with all the joy. It is not surprising that the passionate Taurus with Capricorn spend so much time in bed. But it would be unfair to say that the physical side is the only thing that unites these representatives of the zodiacal circle. In fact, in addition to passion, there are many more reasons due to which Taurus and Capricorn get along so well. Even if they are not too romantic,but wholly delighted with your partner, really feel loyal and share Hobbies each other. To this Union a jealous, wanting to have the same happiness in romantic relationships. It is logical that Taurus and Capricorn are included in the list of 12 perfect pairs.
Taurus and Virgo
This is a very balanced Union. If Taurus is the sign that can fit in with many because it is different, the Deva — man of strict rules and unwavering views. This inflexibility Virgo makes her quite a difficult partner with whom it is very difficult to find a common language, and even more so to find happiness in marriage. However Taurus is not only capable of it, but even so feels good maiden, they are one of the most successfully pairs compatible known of astrology. It is quite difficult to explain-man,why do Virgo and Taurus get along so well. They may seem boring and devoid of passion people. But that’s only because neither of them are accustomed to show their feelings in public. In reality their Union is carefully planned, literally measured to the millimeter perfect diamond,which sparkles with uniform facets of passion,love, respect and friendship. From the point of view of balance, Taurus and Virgo — impeccable couple.
Gemini and Libra
These two representatives of the element of Air tend to soar high above the earth, so not everyone will be able to get close enough to understand what the partners admire each other. It may seem that they have the most peaceful life,completely devoid of any striking events, expensive acquisitions, long journeys and all that, need so many people to feel happy. Does Gemini and Libra does not deny these values and never abandon them, but much higher put psychological aspects of communication and the intellect of their partner. They are both excellent scholars,can lead to lively conversation, plunging deeper and deeper into the most complex topics, and dream dreams,as well as the most secret corners of consciousness each other.
Gemini and Aquarius
And again the representatives of the element of Air appeared in the list of the most ideal couples in the zodiac circle. But the situation here is somewhat different than in the previous case. Gemini and Aquarius find their common interest in the most unusual sides of life. It is interesting to jointly discover something new about this world. Variability and inconsistency can confuse the representatives of the most different signs of the zodiac, but not these two! All the changes for them — just an excuse for new discoveries, research and acquisition of knowledge. They are not afraid to experiment and support each other in all endeavors. Someone this life will seem like chaos, but for Gemini and Aquarius is a hurricane of emotions, feelings and happiness.
Cancer and Scorpio
It’s a very emotional Union. He is literally saturated with life and has its own rapidly pounding heart. If someone you know Cancer and Scorpio to ask if these two are to each other, then he will not hesitate to say no — and make a mistake. It really is a very unusual Union. These are two emotional, sensitive, deep person with whom communication is given not to every member of the opposite sex. And it seems that two such complex personality just tortured each other in the Union,but this never happens. Scorpio cares for the fragile and vulnerable nature of the Cancer, and that, in turn, respects the strong passion of Scorpio. They are merged at the deepest levels, allowing you to create a strong and happy Union. Sometimes Cancer and Scorpio don’t even need to talk to each other,to understand what partner. They just have a good from the proximity — the feeling that the native people nearby.
Cancer and Pisces
This very remarkable couple. They are not just representatives of one of the element of Water. It is something more. People perceive them as a single unit. The husband and the wife in these unions are very similar to each other, have common views on various issues and generally live on the same wavelength. Often someone you know can, telling something about one,be confused and to mention another, and in principle, this pair is quite difficult to perceive separately. You rarely hear about that Cancer and Fish got in a fight because of disagreement on any issue. Furnished their house normally contains no elements distracting from the overall harmony. “Soul to soul” — this phrase about Cancer and Fish. They usually meet each other in any kind of thematic events closer together on the basis of common interests. Often spouses Cancer and Fish is a work colleague, but more often artists are interested. A family of artists and musicians are typically created by representatives of these zodiac signs.
Leo and Sagittarius
It is not difficult to notice, many perfect pairs are the zodiac signs of one element. This is understandable, because these people have a common nature, and therefore more points of contact that bring. So the current version is no exception. The Union of Leo and Sagittarius serious passions boil. Two kinds of lights, intertwining, form a real fire. They are tightly woven into each other’s lives, and it is fair to compare each spouse with a real battery that fuels energy and enthusiasm of the other. This pair of friends and associates but not of associates. Each of them has its own interests, but both have a profound respect for the life and Hobbies of your partner. Because of this, Leo and Sagittarius will always come to each other aid, will help practical advice, and if necessary — you will make efforts in some important for the partner business. Their love life could be a prototype for a spectacular erotic film,and domestic issues did not cause disputes. Of course, these two strong personalities, too, are faced with a conflict of interest, but this happens much less frequently than many others.
Aquarius and Libra
This Union is able to surprise. They do not seek to be understood by others, the most important thing is understanding and clarity in relationships with a partner. Their relationship may look extravagant, exotic, or even carry some mystical connotation. The thing is that Libra and Aquarius — people who are able to get involved in the most unusual issues,and a joint study gives them an incomparable pleasure. Family of astrologers, magicians, adventurers, acrobats, climbers — the list goes on, because Aquarius and Libra are unpredictable and always finds some kind of non-standard joint hobby. But in addition to the interests they have another bonding quality are both willing to give each other in order to achieve relationship harmony. They balance power, smooth out conflicts, try to avoid acrimony, but because their hearts easily knock in unison.
Pisces and Scorpio
About these people say that they have a karmic connection. It’s hard to say whether that’s true,but it is this impression a couple Pisces and Scorpio. It’s like they were born to find each other, and when it happened, don’t even try to get better,because it seems like they’ve known you all my life — not even one. Their relations are smooth,the transition from Dating to marriage is almost always natural. It may seem that all the events of life together Pisces and Scorpio have long rehearsed, now just playing in front of an audience. Their bond is so deep that often you don’t even need words — just intuition to understand what the partner wants. If some views are Pisces and Scorpio differ, then they try not to dwell on this, preferring to move on to other topics.
We consider an example of the 12 unions, about which we can say that they are in heaven. The stars favour such couples, but, as mentioned above, do not think that any other unions can’t be called perfect. The desire to become better and to find a common language with the partner. We are all capable of it, regardless,under the influence of the zodiac sign born.