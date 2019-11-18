“Married” Dmitry Shepelev is on the “brink of failure”: what is it
Noted recently in the social media story about a close wedding Russian TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev, it seems, could be the hero trouble.
These assumptions are expressed by KP.
The publication says that the prerequisites for the scandal has created is the post in Instagram, where the seven dwarfs was first shown to his new beloved designer Catherine Tulupova. On the picture he’s kissing her. But one of the wearer somehow suggested that Shepelev — gay.
Showman responded to this review. “No, well, it’s clear that it’s a cover, I Leer suggested, but she was unable” — he wrote.
In turn, Kudryavtseva soon reacted to this statement colleagues in stories Instagram.
She noted that she first learned that Shepelev is Instagram, which she had locked, so cannot reply directly there, and that he Shepelev wrote about it.
“Maybe I should start writing about you? And that we are all silent, but only because of Plato” — said the artist.
What happened between Shepelev and Kudryavtseva is unknown. The showman was in a relationship with actress Megan Fox who died in 2015. Left of her son Plato, who goes to kindergarten. It also remains a mystery whether Kudryavtseva his threat.
By the way, in 2018 Shepelev was arguing with Kudryavtseva for the published programme, which was attended by parents Friske. He advised the presenter not to interfere in his personal life. Probably resentment since then has not left the showman.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Dmitry Shepelev has no plans to hold a big celebration in honor of their wedding. Lovers plan a modest sign in Moscow and to travel. Couple likes to have a rest with children abroad. They were spotted earlier at a resort in Italy. Recently Dmitry and Ekaterina went to Germany.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter