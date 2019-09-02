Married famous Hollywood actor, star of the film “Obsession” (photo, video)
Sunday, September 1, on the second largest island of the Hawaiian archipelago of Maui has held a star wedding. Famous Hollywood actor miles teller married model Kelly Sperry. Their affair lasts for six years.
The wedding took place in the Catholic Church. Attended by relatives of the bride and groom and their close friends, in particular, the actress Nina Dobrev. The bride and groom left the Church in a vintage Porsche Roadster.
At the wedding, were walking all night. The teller agreed with the popular DJ DJ Kygo. In addition, orchestra of 12 musicians. Until the morning sounded favorite tunes newlyweds. For the first dance miles and Kelly chose the ballad of country star Vince Gill If I Didnt Have You (“If I didn’t have you”).
Also, a few times sounded old favourite by Berlin called Take My Breath Away (“take my breath away” or “You’re my miracle”). This song became famous after the movie “top gun” (another name — “Top gun”) with a young Tom Curzon in the title role. In June 2020, will premiere continue. Ukrainian release of the sequel was called “top gun: Maverick”. Play Cruz, teller. Led Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly.
Hawaii as a wedding location chose Sperry. She loves these Islands. Here Keli in childhood often rested with the parents.
Teller for 32 years. His first big work in cinema was the role in the drama “Rabbit hole” (2010). A real breakthrough for the actor was the film “whiplash” (2014). Miles was nominated for the award “Oscar” for his starring role in this film directed by Damien Chazelle. He then played a major role in the fantasy movie series “Divergent”.
This is the first marriage for teller and 26-year-old Sperry. Children yet.
