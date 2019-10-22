Married gained weight and decided to lose weight, but it led to divorce. How did it happen?
A married couple from the United States, which at one point gained the weight together. Young people were always home, and constantly eating fast food.
What happened next?
The guy and the girl began to weigh more than one hundred and thirty pounds each and have started to experience difficulties, they were unable to move around and perform even household chores. That’s when they made the decision to lose weight.
Why things did not go according to plan?
The young man was determined to lose weight and confidently went to his goal, but his wife’s opinion of her husband did not share. After walking a week in the gym, she gave up and decided that she was so bad.
Only here the success of her husband, she was jealous and was constantly rushed to him with complaints. The young man now reminded the girl of those who would only taunt her figure. So the couple really quarreled.
What happened to the marriage?
The man tried to regain the relationship, he accepted his wife for who she is, and did not protest.