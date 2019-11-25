Married Justin Timberlake took care Nof at the party with a partner on the film: the network got photos and…
Married American singer and actor Justin Timberlake unfaithful-wife — 37-year-old actress Jessica Biel. 38-year-old Justin filmed at a party in New Orleans. According to eyewitnesses, he was pretty drunk. And took care Nof 30-year-old actress alisha Wainwright. Currently, together they star in the new film “Palmer”.
According to Daily Mail, she was very intimately patting my knee Timberlake. The couple also held hands. At some point, the singer put his arm around the actress. While Justin was without his wedding ring. From the bar Timberlake, Wainwright left together.
Although representatives of the actor argue that all this is innocent enough, netizens believe that the relationship between Justin and Alicia is clearly not just friendly. What about this think the Beat is still unknown.
Justin and Jessica Biel (“the Prophet”, “the Illusionist”, a remake of the movie “total Recall”) were married in 2012. They have a four-year-old son Silas.
Justin and Jessica
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the summer of broke popular Hollywood couple: Irina Shayk have gone from Bradley Cooper.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter