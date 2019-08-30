MARUV and JAY are getting ready for the second broadcast of the show Dancing with the stars (video)
Last week saw the premiere of the new season of the popular show dancing with the stars, which began to fight for the coveted Cup new interesting pair. Outrageous singer Anna Korsun, better known as MARUV, along with his partner JAY (Evgeny Dmitrienko) lit room and the audience the provocative dance style of Vogue and immediately broke into the top three results of the first issue. Moreover, the performance of extraordinary couples broke all the ratings and views on Youtube during the first 12 hours was in the top five trends.
This Sunday, September 1, will be the second ether, where the artist will have to prove that it has rightfully become one of the best. MARUV and JAY are working hard to impress his new dance, giving at rehearsals. In the stories section of his Instagram account the singer published a video with a workout in the gym, which is also not without the juicy moments.
In the video, the participants of the project captured in the moment of working off of one of the supports. By the way, for the rehearsal, the singer chose a black sports leggings with a white voloskami side and a white tee-top that tied under the Breasts. Judging by dance sandal heels on her feet, the couple rehearsing one of the ballroom dancing.
Eugene picks up the singer’s hands, the same hugging his body with his knees, and suddenly “gives” partner a slap, after which he falls to the floor. Of course, this is all played out within the ideas of the dance. The artist cannot hold back and leaping laughing.
“Miniature ballroom dancing-Begone! Seriesco drive does not work”, — commented on a funny video MARUV.
Well, fans of couples look forward to their new release on the scene, because they believe that they still have something to surprise the audience and judges of the project. Perhaps Catherine Kuhar wait for his “intelligent provocation”?