MARUV and Rizatdinova found a talent that unites them
MARUV (Anna Korsun) and Anna Rizatdinova actively preparing for the new esters show dancing with the stars 2019. Note that the first broadcast was launched on 25 August. While the five leaders barged MARUV and Rizatdinova. If a couple MARUV J. took the third place, the gold went to a pair Rizatdinova-Prokhorov. And now, the singer and gymnast showed the “photo of the winners.”
So, on his page in the network instagram Rizatdinova published a funny but dramatic photo on which poses with Korsun. The girls are not just standing around, and show fans a truly amazing stretch.
The published photo Korsun and Rizatdinova raised legs. And both demonstrate the perfect stretch. In this case, note that the MARUV and Anna are standing on high heels. The photo was taken during the first broadcast, when Rizatdinova performed the Paso Doble, and MARUV — modern dance and Vogue.
“Last season Tantsi z feet, Oh s with a stars” — funny signed photo of the athlete.
Fans of gymnasts also hastened to leave a few reviews under her new spectacular picture:
- “The coolest”
- “These feet are only a little”
- “Oh sorry…they are near impossible to put even for a photo. It’s not even black and white!”
- “The main pretender to the victory!”
- “Gorgeous”
We also propose you to recall, what were the performances of the two stars during the first broadcast of “Dancing”.