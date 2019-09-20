MARUV angered the network with a performance in the Moscow metro (photo)
Outrageous singer MARUV does not hide that has been, and continues to play in Russia. Recently she and her husband traveled to St. Petersburg, and recently the star gave a special concert in Moscow. MARUV I was walking down Broadway and performed at one of the stations. To the astonished passengers, the singer appeared in a leopard coat and latex tights.
“Today I spoke in the metro. It was a great experience! I liked it”, the singer wrote on his page in Instagram.
Russian fans of the singer left under photos, rave reviews. But many subscribers are active touring singer in Russia does not cause delight. They left angry comments.
“Where you belong”, “back to Russia go”, “Everything in Moscow… why not in Kiev or Kharkov?”, “Why go to Russia?”, “Hi cost, hi chest, spati for moskaliv, TSE shame, has b the strip show!”, “Don’t drive on Moren that salicina in Russia”, — outraged subscribers.
We will remind, from-for tour activities in Russia MARUV there was a scandal during the National selection for “Eurovision”. In the end, the singer made a choice not in favor of the competition.
Now MARUV is the most outrageous member of the project “Dances with stars z”. In the last broadcast she showed bright “patentable”.
We also learned about the unusual paragraph Ryder artist — organizers “Tancu z with stars” she needs chocolate eggs with a toy inside.
