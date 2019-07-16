MARUV boasted a slim figure in a bikini
The winner of the Ukrainian National selection for “Eurovision” MARUV, which refused to participate in the competition, shared with fans of the hot shots, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
On his page in social network Instagram the star posted several shots, intrigued fans.
Page stars you can find plenty of juicy shots – candid, bright and different. The artist quite often to share with her fans on Instagram a variety of hot footage from their photoshoots, while not causing ambiguous reaction of the commentators. This time was no exception.
As you know, Anne is also actively demonstrates to fans details their regular training and rehearsals. Star tries to openly and honestly present their works – talks about the problems with dance elements, tells about the problems with overweight and also demonstrates a workout for the vocal.
This time Anna gave a vivid photo from your roast rest.
“In the first photo, I thought it was another hat),” “And I didn’t know she was married🤔”, “don’t do Anything with your face : no inflated lips and perfectly straight nose, you are so beautiful 💣💣💣💣”, “Your image can be compared with a fascinating Lotus flower, you’re so beautiful, beautiful and gentle, the Goddess😍”, “Wow, the ass on the piece of wood really hurts!!! On top of that there is nothing that is not put in???”, “the real Jesus” vacation, “You’re gorgeous baby !”, – write users under the post in Instagram.