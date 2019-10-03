MARUV can become “the Best artist” in Russia: the singer was nominated for MTV
Scandalous Ukrainian singer MARUV, who left the project “Tantsi z with stars”, can become “the Best artist” in Russia. She was nominated MTV. The star announced this on his page in Instagram and asked fans to support her.
“This year I was nominated for the MTV EMA. Vote for me on the international website, and hope we’ll see you in Seville on November 3”, — wrote the artist.
This information is confirmed on the official website of the award.
“MTV Europe Music Awards is a major music award channel. Each fall we select the main stars of the world and grounding their signature statue of the EMA, for the fourth time in Sunny Spain” — said on the website.
For the Russian prize MARUV compete with the Little Big, FACE, Noize, MC, Zivert.
Subscribers in Instagram MARUV divided into two camps: some supported the singer and wish it a victory, others are outraged, why should she need it. Recall MARUV admits that touring in Russia. She recently performed in Moscow and St. Petersburg.
MARUV told about participation in dance shows, and why she departed from the project.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter