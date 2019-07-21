MARUV does not change his love for latex outfits
MARUV (Anna Korsun) after a short holiday in Turkey has returned to the regular tour. This times scandalous Ukrainian singer “brought” in Jurmala (resort city of Latvia), music festival “Laima Vaikule. Jurmala. Rendezvous-2019”. Note that the event takes place from 18 to 21 July. MARUV amazed the audience yesterday, July 18.
As usual, not without “seductive provocation.” On stage mostactively MARUV came in extremely slinky latex suit, and in black latex high-waisted pants and a fitted black turtleneck. Causing the image of the singer complemented the shoes on a high platform and stiletto, and police hat. By the way, the image of a seductive police – a new feature of Korsun.
Not as the singer performed in Odessa, where they quick to show bold photo. In the photo she poses with her girls band. All girl posing in caps. Then one of the fans said that the police he “would give up the act”.
As for the performances in Jurmala, MARUV published some spectacular videos on my instagram-stories, which are posing in the girls of the dance team as well as individually.
One of the video Anna Korsun moves slowly showing off her daring look.