Maruv have tried to explain the scandal with MTV award
Concert Director of the singer claims that the nomination was “the Best actor in the TV channel MTV Russia”, while MTV said another
Concert Director of the Ukrainian singer Anna Korsun (Maruv) has denied that it received the award MTV Europe Music Awards as “best Russian artist”. About Kirill Feldman said in comments to the Russian edition of 360.
“We were presented the award European MTV award from MTV Russia, and the nomination was “the Best actor in the TV channel MTV Russia”. No relation to the award of the Russian this is not and has nothing to do with the best artist from Russia,” said Feldman.
He also remembered the story of Ivan Dorn a few years ago, when he also picked up an MTV and “was moved from channel “MTV Russia” and irrelevant to a Russian television station he had”.
Here’s how to write a nomination, which won MARUV, on the website TV Europe Music Awards:
MARUV wrote a message to fans, where he thanked them for their support, and posted the video in the “storis” Instagram.
“I am in Seville. Thanks to everyone who voted. The woman won. Today she will go to MTV to conquer the red road. But if without jokes, then thanks to my fans. Thanks guys, you were so active, thanks to you I broke away from their competitors by 30% and today I’m here!” — reported Korsun.
“She is somebody coming?”, — asked one of the users of the Network under the nickname thepavlik. “We can say that Marov from us, and from them,” he received the answer from other followers of the singer.
“Maybe Best Ukrainian Act?” asked the user with the name nikita.parshukov. “The nomination called Best artist at the MTV Russia”, — remembered him from the page administrator MTV RUSSIA in Instagram.
However, on the official website of MTV EMA stated that Maruv won in the nomination “Best Russian Act Winner”. This nomination Ukrainian singer somehow claimed, along with the Russian performers Face, Noize MC, Little Big and Zivert.