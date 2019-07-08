MARUV in a dress from the latex showed deep cleavage
July 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Scandalous Ukrainian singer MARUV (Anna Korsun) showed her naked Breasts in the racy photo shoot.
So the pictures she shared on Instagram personal-stories. On one of them the star is traditionally posed in a latex blouse with a very plunging neckline.
On the other MARUV appeared in transparent mesh dress with rhinestones.
The third image of the singer consisted of a mesh sheer top, latex long gloves and tights.