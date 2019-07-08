MARUV in a dress from the latex showed deep cleavage

| July 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Scandalous Ukrainian singer MARUV (Anna Korsun) showed her naked Breasts in the racy photo shoot.

MARUV в платье из латексе показала глубокое декольте

So the pictures she shared on Instagram personal-stories. On one of them the star is traditionally posed in a latex blouse with a very plunging neckline.

On the other MARUV appeared in transparent mesh dress with rhinestones.

MARUV в платье из латексе показала глубокое декольте

The third image of the singer consisted of a mesh sheer top, latex long gloves and tights.

MARUV в платье из латексе показала глубокое декольте

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.