MARUV in a leopard swimsuit on the beach in Turkey
MARUV already in Turkey, which was quick to inform the fans
MARUV (Anna Korsun) decided, as usual, to combine the pleasant with the useful. Scandalous Ukrainian singer flew to a speech in Turkey. Namely, in Antalya. What hastened to inform his army of thousands of fans in the network instagram. Thus before performing, MARUV nothing time is not lost while enjoying your vacation at one of the resorts.
For instance, the instagram-stories, the singer has already had time to show off your beach-ready look – as usual, candid and evocative.
In the picture and a short video MARUV posing in the closed bathing suit with such a beloved performer animal print leopard spots. Once again we emphasize that this year animal print at the peak of popularity! This trend 80-90 again relevant as ever.
Beach image Korsun complements the original extremely short shorts that are decorated with long tassels. Flip-flops and massive sunglasses usual add-ons!
When the singer published a photo which is curved, showing the smooth curves of the turned shape. It should be emphasized that for the last time MARUV very thin.