MARUV opened his secret dreams
MARUV (Anna Korsun) have simply showered the fans with updates from his recent trip to Monaco. Here, August 14, the artist held a speech. For a long time in a small country the singer is not delayed. However, the day before the next “hot” performance held more than actively. In the section of stories on his page in the network instagram MARUV showed a lot of photos.
It is noteworthy that in most of the pictures of Korsun shows new images. One day in Monaco, the singer changed several fashion looks. The fact that the Ukrainian singer has decided to dedicate this day not only tours and walks, and shopping.
So, MARUV looked in the shop loved brand — Yves Saint Laurent. Here, the singer tried on a couple of trendy outfits from the new collection. And also recorded a short video.
Video Korsun posing in unusual attire. The singer — blouse with sharp shoulders, and long air hoses with assemblies. The blouse is made in the style of the 80s. Also, the image complements the original pencil skirt with Zebra stripes. The bottom of the skirt is decorated with fur inserts. And on his feet — massive sneakers. The corresponding video was published in twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
Moreover, MARUV even noted that I would very much like to be the face of this brand!
“I love Yves Saint Laurent and I really hope that someday will call me to be their face. And in return I will have a lifetime supply of “Yves Saint Laurent”… Very cool,” says Anna Korsun, showing off the stylish new clothes.
Also in stories the singer posted another image from this store. Only now, she poses in a leather mini-skirt and short fur coat.
“All the pussy in the risk zone”, — commented on the new way of Korsun.
Of course, the singer did not miss the opportunity and her stage image to show. The picture was taken in the reflection of the Elevator. Most likely, before the performance of the singer in Monaco.
At the same time for performances of Korsun chose already familiar to her fans of the outfit — namely, a seductive latex kimono with slits. It also complements a wide red belt.
Note that in this way MARUV appeared in his new video for the song “Between us”. Only then the image was completed with latex stockings. And a Mohawk and a big fan.