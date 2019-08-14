MARUV posed in the trunk of a car
MARUV (Anna Korsun) never ceases to amaze with new faces their “refinement” and courage. Ukrainian singer known for his candid images and very sexy outfits. At the same time than “on”, the more provocative outfits become MARUV.
So, on his instagram-page stories Korsun have published a new series of photos and videos, which intrigues many thousands army of fans and provocative way.
The published photo MARUV posing in the trunk of a car! In this case, the performer is very form fitting jumpsuit with animal print. The outfit also see lacquer inserts — gloves and bodysuit. He completes this look with lace-up shoes, high heel and substantial platform. Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell what color outfit as the black — and-white.
“The shooting”, — accompanied by a short caption a new photo of Korsun.