MARUV received a music award MTV EMA for best Russian singer (photo)

November 3, 2019

Sunday, November 3, in Seville hosted the annual ceremony of the prestigious prize of the European music awards MTV MTV EMA. The colorful show was attended by many celebrities. In particular, among the honorary guests were present star of world football Cristiano Ronaldo and his bride Georgina Rodriguez, Dutch supermodel Doutzen Cruz, Spanish actress Paz VEGA, Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls and many others.

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)MARUV on the red carpet in Seville

Many Ukrainian fans of pop music, to put it mildly, surprised by the fact that in the category “Best Russian artist” was presented MARUV. She also received the award MTV. The singer arrived in Seville for her.

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Becky g (center)

Leading the ceremony this year was an American pop star Becky g. 22-year-old California native (real name Rebecca Marie Gomez) was replaced for the evening with a dozen outfits — one bolder another.

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Dua Lipa on stage

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa

The most outstanding performances at the MTV EMA 2019 Western press called the room of British singer Dua Linden, and the American Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipani). Dua Lipa was seen then in a special box with the American model Anwar Hadid. 20-the summer young man is the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Despite her young age, Anwar managed to gain a reputation as one of the Heartbreakers. He had Affairs with actress Nicola Peltz and the highest paid model in the world Kendall Jenner, who is friends with his sisters. Dua Lipa Hadid over for four years.

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)In the veins of popular singer Nicole Scherzinger flows Filipino, Ukrainian and Hawaiian blood

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Cristiano Ronaldo was in a good mood

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Ronaldo and his bride

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Rock band Green Day

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Green Day decided to celebrate the victory

MARUV получила музыкальную премию MTV EMA как лучшая российская певица (фото)Room Halsey was named as one of the most striking speeches at the ceremony

The owners of MTV EMA 2019 in the major categories eventually became Halsey (best pop performer and best look), Taylor swift (the best American singer and best video for ME!), Shawn Mendes (best performer), Billy Iles (best song — bad guy and best debut), the band Green Day (best rock artist), Nicki Minaj (best hip-hop artist).

Photo Getty Images

