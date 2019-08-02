Maruv released the racy video for the song “Between us” (VIDEO)
The singer staged dances on the table
On Friday, August 2? outrageous singer MARUV (Anna Korsun) presented starodavniy clip on the Russian song “Between us”. Video appeared on the YouTube channel of the artist.
In the frame of the daring star tried on the image of hot spicy geisha in latex kimono with high slits on the sides, maximally exposing the thigh, the strips on the thin heels of extreme height and with a red Mohawk on his head. Makeup Anna is fully consistent with it striking along red shadow on the eyelids, broad arrow and plump red lips.
MARUV (photo: instagram.com/maruvofficial)
In the video you can see the abundance of explicit sex dancing provocatively with the motion. The video showed a lot of exotic expiring juice of fruit, which, according to the creators, look as juicy and symbolic. Slices of citrus also have been placed along the body of one of the dancers of show-ballet MARUV – referring to the ancient Japanese ritual mutamiri (one of the services provided by geisha).
Netizens were quick to assess the new creation of the daring singer who is not afraid to experiment with images and visuals. The views of the public are divided – some thought the clip over Frank, and others came to a complete delight from the seen.
MARUV (photo: instagram.com/maruvofficial)
- MAROV me because of you fruits wanted. The song kicks!
- Anya is an amazing job, incredibly sexy, love you girls
- I then close! Not a fan of the music, but the bass shakes, the voice is gorgeous, the visuals even better
- There are more sex.. Baby, it’s the bomb
- A chic way deserves a like
- It is a visual treat. Great job! Our Queen latex tried
- Not really! The theme of fruit revealed… Gone, I don’t want to watch it!
- The music is horrible, the video horrible, all that remains of the MARUV – bdsm-suits
- The song is very interesting, the arrangement — bomb, but the part in Russian somehow does not sound. Images, scenery, sets — amazing
A screenshot of the review
Many noted its similarity with the clip of the other sex bombs of the Ukrainian “showbiz” — the group NIKITA. Their video for the song “Bite” was released back in 2011. “I was like Nikita clip: food, table, food”, “Nikita — “Bite”?”, “Clip Nikita still fresh in the memory”, “Just wanted to write, that they lapped up the idea. But Nikita is a hundred times sexy” — write in the comments.
