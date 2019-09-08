MARUV shared a rare photo with her husband
The singer has time between rehearsals to fly to other countries and give presentations.
Outrageous singer Anna Korsun (MARUV) at the moment has got a very tight schedule.
Anna is actively preparing for the next broadcast of the show “dancing with the stars 2019” and at the same time as other participants of the show, share the videos with workouts and photos with esters.
If MARUV involved in the show, it does not mean that she will retire from touring.
In his Instagram Anna shared a short video from his concert where she, along with girls from his dance band.
Anna also shared a rare picture in which she poses with her husband Alexander, who concurrently is the Manager MARUV.