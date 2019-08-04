MARUV shared racy photos with guests
Shocking MARUV (Anna Korsun), like many Ukrainian star, now enjoying a day at the seaside. For travel with her husband Alexander she chose a welcoming Albania and stopped in the picturesque town of Saranda, located on the Albanian Riviera. Singer shares his on the page in Instagram photos and videovictoria from vacation and don’t forget to publish hot photos in swimsuit.
The star has indulged fans of several series of photographs taken on the seashore. Anna in a swimsuit with a racy plunging neckline on the back is located on granite slabs. She took the exciting poses in front of the camera, which emphasizes the benefit dignity of the figure girls. Some seductive images from their impromptu beach photoset singer already published in earlier stories.
“Santisima girl”, signed in English a series of black and white shots of Anna.
Photoshoot not a joke, “got” fans of the star. They could not stop looking at the captivating curves of your cat and I gifted her all kinds of compliments.
“Learn everything! Only Marov may be relaxed to take a picture and look like a million”, “Sexy”, “Too beautiful,” “Shape of fire”, “Figure perfect”, “Beauty”, “Endless legs”, — admired followers.