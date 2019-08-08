MARUV showed explicit photos from the shooting of the new video
Daring and provocative MARUV (Anna Korsun) has released a new video for the song “Between us”, which has already managed to gather over 1 million views! The singer decided not to keep fans waiting, but to show in detail the vivid images that can be seen in her video work. She literally filled up hot Instagram pictures taken in between shooting process.
“Latex geisha” with Frank show-ballet posed on the table in the original kimono with high slits to the waist, exposing delicious thighs. She takes savory and superdrine poses, allowing to assess the merits of the figure girls. Aziatskaya paraphernalia in the frame only adds to the “peppercorn,” atmospheric photoshoot.
“Between us” has already scored its first 1 million views! To all viewers thank you very much!” — Anna shared the good news.
Under the photo has accumulated a lot of enthusiastic responses. Fans came enthusiastic about the “latex geisha” and her girls-ballet.
- Unreal
- Congratulations! Clip class, the image is cool
- Unreal beautiful
- It’s a gun!
- Great! Gorgeous! Very tasty!
- Romantic Geisha!
- Just AWESOME
- Bomb
- Fire! You have a very cool way in the video!
- Painfully sweet!
- Bravo! Marov burns!
- Gorgeous
- Congratulations! Image & photo — wow, clip fire
- Well, just Bang
- I this clip 100 times and looked. He is just gorgeous. My love!