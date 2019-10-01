MARUV showed outright stage images
Scandalous Ukrainian singer MARUV posted a series of new photos, which showed itself with all its glory in a revealing stage images, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Country.
The artist has published in Instagram a candid photo shoot in black and white. MARUV wearing a black latex dress that tightly fit her figure, and above it a transparent white negligee.
On a series of other pictures of the singer with short hair a shade of blond. She dances on the pole in a body of translucent jumpsuit with inscriptions from the lyrics of Mon Amour. Spicy complement leather jacket.