MARUV showed outright stage images

October 1, 2019 | Entertainment

Scandalous Ukrainian singer MARUV posted a series of new photos, which showed itself with all its glory in a revealing stage images, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Country.

MARUV показала откровенные сценические образы

The artist has published in Instagram a candid photo shoot in black and white. MARUV wearing a black latex dress that tightly fit her figure, and above it a transparent white negligee.

On a series of other pictures of the singer with short hair a shade of blond. She dances on the pole in a body of translucent jumpsuit with inscriptions from the lyrics of Mon Amour. Spicy complement leather jacket.

