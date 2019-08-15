MARUV showed photos from the training
The controversial singer Maruv will take part in the show “Dancing with the stars.” In his microblog star showed photos with exercise.
Soon on the TV channel 1+1 starts a new season of the popular show “Dancing with the stars.” On the eve it became known to all the names of celebrities who will take part in a dance battle. On the dance floor, we will see host Vladimir Ostapchuk, the actress of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets, Dzidzio singer, TV presenter Nadezhda Matveeva, singer Tayanna (Tatyana Reshetnyak), actor Michael Chukwuka, actress “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko, actor Alexei Yarovenko, TV presenter Lyudmila, a Barbir, singer Sting, actress Ksenia Mishina, TV presenter Daniel of Salem, athlete Anna Rizatdinova, and the singer MARUV, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.
The controversial artist MARUV to the last kept secret his participation in the show. But yesterday the star shared with followers pictures of the rehearsal of the TV show.
The photos MARUV appeared in a familiar way – latex and high heels. It is in these concert costumes the singer goes on stage and acted in music videos. Many subscribers said that the girl has great sportsmanship, which will pass away in the show “Dancing…”. No wonder that every concert of the singer accompanied by a “hot” dance.
Other followers, however, believe that the movements that are MARUV shows during their concerts, cannot be considered dancing. So the girl could face big problems during the preparation of the traditional dances.
Wonder how the fate MARUV on the project is difficult. How long will last on “Dancing” MARUV, and who will be her partner, will know very soon.