MARUV staged a provocative shocking in Odessa (photo)

July 15, 2019

MARUV устроила провокационный эпатаж в  Одессе (фото)

Scandalously known Ukrainian singer Anna Korsun, she MARUV, recently radically changed his image, has published shocking pictures from the gig in Odessa. Photo appeared on Instagram of the actress. Became the blonde singer posing with the girls from dancers in his trademark style, which she calls “intelligent provocation”.

In one picture, the whole company headed MARUV appeared in costume with elements of bdsm like leather shoes, half-boots and treads on high heels and also in police caps.

On another photo, the singer and her dancers dressed in costumes neon green color. The singer — in a daring mini. This photo MARUV signed also very provocative: “I love the bitch of my kind. She could be black, I’m yellow.”

