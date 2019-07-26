MARUV stirred by the announcement of a new clip

Ukrainian singer MARUV after refusal of participation in Eurovision 2019 went on tour in Russia. She gave concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and also performed at the birthday party at producer Joseph Prigogine, who together with his wife, singer Valeria denied entry to the territory of Ukraine. Now MARUV much favoured in Russia and Ukraine, sings and writes songs. And the public still interested in her personal life, because besides the fact that the singer married — nothing about it is known, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to clutch.

This time the extravagant singer decided to impress an excerpt from his new video for the song Between us. As written by Anna herself, the clip will be released 2 August 2019. The audience once again appear long legs, the singer in fine twine.

Members were pleased to support MARUV and already awaiting the release of a new movie.

