MARUV suddenly canceled the concert at the “MUSIC FEST UP”: the reason
On Friday evening, August 9, in the framework of the festival a new online music project “MUSIC UP FEST” in the famous Akkerman fortress in Belgorod-Dnestrovsky of Odessa region was held a concert of Ukrainian singer MARUV. Suddenly, however, the performance of the singer was canceled, literally in the last hours before starting it.
“Friends, genuinely painful and unpleasant to share with you this news, but, unfortunately, there is no other option! Today our planned concert in Odessa region “UP MUSIC FEST” (Akkerman fortress) will NOT take PLACE. My team and I have brought you unreal, the sexiest and most provocative show, which was planned to immerse you in the night. But!”, the statement reads on the official website of the singer in Facebook.
As claimed for more than two months was discussed and agreed with the festival organizers, all the household and technical details that were necessary for full speech.
“But, to our surprise, faced with blatant negligence and incompetence on the part of the organizers! Fully acknowledging and then ignoring all our terms and conditions, the organizers have not fulfilled a single point of technical and common rider, referring to force-majeure circumstances”, — stated in the message text.
Gathered many viewers expressed outrage at the situation. However, the money for the purchased tickets they returned.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter