MARUV surprised by the suit-man
October 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer MARUV boasted personal success in your Instagram.
The star said that she already has half a million followers, and thanked them for is their fans. She also attached a shot from a photo shoot posted in her Facebook.
The footage MARUV sealed in a shiny suit-man, her face cool makeup and silver rhinestones. Blue tones only reinforce the image of the sea divas. In these photos she’s blonde, although often changes her hair color.
Readers never cease to admire their favorite and write her comments.
“you’re on fire”, “cool”, “what a beauty”, “Divine”, etc.